West Virginians can purchase their hunting and fishing licenses early this year

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginians can purchase their hunting and fishing license beginning December 1st. This is two weeks earlier than in previous years.

This came as a pleasant surprise to outdoor enthusiasts across the Mountain State. The earlier sales are made to encourage people to get out and enjoy what West Virginia has to offer.

“Those types of activities have a tremendously strong tradition in West Virginia and this just capitalizes on that tradition”, says Paul Johansen of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, “It gets people excited. Hopefully they will get excited about going out hunting and fishing for the 2020 season”.

According to DNR, this will hopefully help get people out to renew their licenses annually rather than skipping over a year.

“Folks will buy a license one year, may skip a year or two, or may buy it two or three years down the road. We’re trying to avoid that churn and encourage folks to buy their license every year”, according to Johansen.

For those who may have been out of the game for a while, this is great opportunity to get West Virginians back in the outdoors.

You can find a list of license agents in Kanawha County at www.wvdnr.gov/hunting/license_agents.asp?county=Kanawha&submit=Display.