West Virginians can recycle Christmas tree to help fish habitats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Christmas is just around the corner which means it’s time to start thinking about how to properly dispose of Christmas trees.

Beginning in January, West Virginians can donate their Christmas trees to help fish habitats in lakes across the Mountain State.

“It’s a real win, win situation”, according to Zack Brown of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, “We keep the live trees out of the landfills and we get to use them to benefit fish habitat”.

Charleston’s Capitol Market partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for the Christmas Tree Recycling Event.

“I think it’s fun for kids. They like to know their tree is going to something for the environment and good for the community so it’s kind of a cool way to have that one last holiday hoorah”, said Capitol Market Executive Director Nichole Green Jenkins.

When recycling your tree, both WVDNR and Capitol Market said it’s important to remove all decorations – including artificial snow, lights, tinsel, and ornaments. There is no limit to the number of trees each person can donate.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve found a special ornament when loading trees into a truck”, exclaimed Brown.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Event will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charleston’s Capitol Market.