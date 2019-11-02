West Virginian’s still without power following Thursday’s storm

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginian’s are still left without power following Thursday afternoon’s storm.

Heavy winds and rain ravaged through the region leaving nearly 40,000 Appalachian Power customers without power.

“This is kind of devastating to me right now. I’m not used to this”, says Boone County resident Daryll Stillwell.

More than 300 line workers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio have been working around the clock to return power to customers.

“They’ve been working 16 hours, go home get some rest, come back and do it again and that’s pretty much the cycle that we’re in”, says Phil Moye of Appalachian Power, “It works well because they get the most productivity and it keeps people from getting fatigued and working safely. So we’re making good progress and are going to continue to do that until we get everyone back on”.

Appalachian Power restored a majority of power Friday evening, but will continue to work on the harder hit areas throughout the weekend.