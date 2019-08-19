West Virginia’s budding hemp industry

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)- It’s become a booming market across the United States and that includes West Virginia: Hemp. In 2019 West Virginia’s Department of Agriculture issued more than three times the growing licenses than they did in the previous year.

Blue Bend Farm accounts for one of those licenses and will harvest 50 acres of hemp this fall. They make up one of the largest farms in the state but still welcome more growers to head to the Mountain State.

“We’re also here to establish business here in West Virginia. We’d like to see a few more farmers staying in the area, not leaving the state,” said David Munsee, Master Cultivator.

The Hemp Business doesn’t stop in the field though, at Kali Wellness in Huntington you can find CBD products made from the plants grown in West Virginia.

“We’re a very prideful state so people come in and say ‘Yes I want to buy from West Virginia. I don’t want to buy from Colorado and California’,” said Erin Adair, Vice President of Blue Bend Farm.

The industry is still new in the Mountain State but if it continues to grow, it could be just what the doctor ordered for West Virginia.

“It’s a magical plant with a lot of benefits, not only for the human body but for the economy here in West Virginia,” said Adair.