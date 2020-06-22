Westbound I-64 near Huntington Mall closed due to spill

by: Christopher Holtzaphel

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) A fertilizer spill has one lane of westbound I-64 closed around the Huntington Mall.

A truck lost it’s fertilizer load this morning at the 20-mile marker.

The lane is closed for about a mile as crews work to clear the roadway.

No word on when that lane will be reopened.

