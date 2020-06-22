Westbound I-64 near Huntington Mall closed due to spill

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A fertilizer spill has one lane of westbound I-64 closed around the Huntington Mall.
A truck lost it’s fertilizer load this morning at the 20-mile marker.
The lane is closed for about a mile as crews work to clear the roadway.
No word on when that lane will be reopened.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
- Columbus mayor responds to video of ‘disabled man’ who witnesses say was maced by police
- Director Joel Schumacher dies at 80
- Help us choose the greatest WVU football players of all time
- University of Charleston prepares for return to campus this fall
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 45,537 total cases and 2,704 deaths as of Monday
- Independence Day fireworks a go at Stonewall Resort
- One dead, multiple injured in Kentucky three-vehicle crash
- 88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
- Tokyo postponement keeping Olympic dreams alive for former William & Mary runner