Westmoreland Bridge Project completed ahead of schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- The Department of Transportation has announced all lanes of interstate traffic near the I-77, I-79 split in Charleston have been re-opened. This marks the conclusion of the Westmoreland Bridge Project.

The project was scheduled to take 100 days but was completed over a week early at 91 days.

The project consisted of replacing the decks of bridges along I-77 and I-79 in Charleston, including the Tom Williams Family overpass bridge, the bridge over Westmoreland Drive and the overpass bridge near Cora Street.

“The scale of this project was massive. Fixing up several bridge decks like this is a big deal and I think our new methods saved the traveling public months of extra time stuck in work zones,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said.

Drivers are urged to remain alert in the are as traffic controls are still in place. Also, follow-up work may cause some intermittent closures through this week.