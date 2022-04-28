(WOWK) — Rain is in the forecast for the coming weekend which normally draws a lot of groans and unhappy responses. Obviously a lot of outdoor activities won’t fare well in those kinds of conditions

Saturday should start with rain that maxes out in intensity at mid day and wanes in the afternoon with a break for about 12 hours.

Predictor model output for Saturday mid day

Sunday starts off with a few spotty shower or storm cells but ends up with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the bulk of the rain spread across West Virginia in the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Predictor model output for Sunday mid day

One place where rain will likely be welcomed would be the Dirt Days ATV Festival based in Williamson, West Virginia. The weekend is filled with events for riders on ATVs, and many happen to have an affinity for riding in the mud. The weather could be better for that with warm temperatures and good chances for rain.

Dirt Days forecast

It won’t rain the entire weekend but it does look like the grass will be damp most of the weekend which means it may be too wet to mow. That’s bad news or good news depending on your perspective and how long the grass is.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Monday

Rain comes back again on Tuesday with showers and storms as temperatures rise into the 80 degree range.

