What do I do if I got my first COVID-19 shot at Walgreens?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since Walgreens pulled out of the state’s vaccine scheduling system, we’ve received a lot of questions concerning how the second shot works if you’ve already received the first shot.

Since the federal government has decided to allow pharmacies and other qualified health clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, people have been confused, but one thing is clear.

“We want you to get your vaccination anywhere you can get your vaccination as quickly as you can get that shot,” Secretary Bill Crouch, with the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

Many people got a call from the state to get their first dose at a local Walgreens, but people need to call or go online to guarantee a spot three days in advance for the second dose at the same location. If you wait for a call from the state, the appointment is not guaranteed because pharmacies will have to work around those already scheduled that day.

“Nearly 80% of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens right now and we’re packing up different ways like remote clinic and mobile pharmacies to really get out there and support those communities in need,” Rick Gates, SVP of Walgreens Pharmacy said.

One woman says she’s glad Walgreens is another option for people to get vaccinated.

“Waiting in line with a bunch of people doesn’t seem as safe to me, so Walgreens giving you an appointment, making it able to where you can come in on a certain time and it only takes about five minutes then I think that’s a lot safer and I support it,” Clarissa Buckley, who got vaccinated at Walgreens said.

Crouch says since we’re still in pandemic and numbers are much higher than those who get routine vaccinations, the government had to make a special effort to get the vaccine out.

“The federal government is working more towards an immunization program that follows the model of the flu vaccine where when flu season comes around, you go either to your private physician or your local pharmacist,” Crouch said.

If you need to schedule your second appointment with a local Walgreens, click here.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news