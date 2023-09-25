GHENT, WV (WVNS) — In today’s gaming realm, video games have evolved into the most in-depth, graphic-oriented, masterpieces, that some would almost consider as art.

But, where did video games start?

We all started somewhere when it comes to gaming. Some people can conjure up childhood memories of playing their favorite game on their favorite console. In early systems like the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) gave us games like Duck Hunt, Tecmo Super Bowl, and of course, Super Mario Bros. All of these games looked a little different than the video game of today. While some of the content stills holds up, the 2D graphics used does not compare.

2D video games are games that only operate on two-dimensions meaning the character is on a flat surface and can only move on the X or Y axis.

A new research study from Australian-based computer gaming company Indivisible Gaming determined the top 5 2D video games for each state and West Virginia has a favorite!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With Indivisible Gaming’s recent study, the top five most Google-search results are: Sonic the Hedgehog, Pac-Man, Tetris, Geometry Dash and Super Mario Bros. Sonic the Hedgehog came in first with a staggering 767,128 monthly Google searches in the United States. Pac-Man follows closely behind with 710,175 monthly Google searches.

With the original title coming to America in 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog captivated the hearts of many Americans. With his striking blue fur and red-hot shoes to match, the Japanese game Sonic the Hedgehog has amassed a huge American following and the Google stats back it up. Sonic the Hedgehog is the most popular game in 24 states, but is not West Virginia’s favorite!

West Virginia likes to stick to the classics, and that is why Pac-Man is West Virginia’s most loved 2D video game with an average monthly search volume of 2,902 searches. The 1980 arcade maze filled with pellets, fruit and ghosts has a huge cultural impact on video game mascots and is widely recognized as one of the most successful video games of all time.