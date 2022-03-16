CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Senate had decided it’s time to deal with time. A measure passed Tuesday would require clocks to remain on Daylight Saving Time across the nation.

The impacts of such a move are being argued now as the measure moves to the House of Representatives. If it passes there, the bill would go to President Biden for his signature.

Recent sunset along route 60 in Cabell County

Here’s how the sunrise / sunset would be impacted by remaining on Daylight Saving Time:

Sunrise and sunset times shown here would be for the Charleston area. Times vary slightly year to year.

SUNRISE TIMES:

Earliest sunrise: 6:02 a.m. June 7 – June 20

Latest sunrise: 8:43 a.m. December 30 – January 12

SUNSET TIMES:

Earliest sunset: 6:05 p.m. December 3 – December 9

Latest sunset: 8:54 p.m. June 24 – July 1

In comments on 13 News social media pages, proponents of the change tend to focus on the extra daylight toward the end of the day. Those who speak out against this plan point out that school children will spend much of the school year going to the bus in the dark.

The move to permanent Daylight Saving Time was tried once before. President Richard Nixon signed a measure going to permanent Daylight Saving Time in January 1974 but was lifted only 16 months later in April of 1975 because of complaints of school children waiting for buses in the dark. President Gerald Ford later signed an official repeal of the ban on Standard Time in October of 1975.

There is no current timeline as to when the current measure may be taken up by the House of Representatives.