What you need to know about this weekend’s Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies and clothing is this Friday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 9, 2020.
From midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in-store and online for those shopping for certain items:
- An item of clothing $75 or less
- An item of school supplies $20 or less
- An item of school instructional material $20 or less
Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. Other excluded items include:
- makeup
- jewelry
- handbags/wallets
- athletic gear
- sewing supplies
- sunglasses
However, some non-traditional items are on the tax free list put out but the Ohio Department of Taxation:
- lab coats
- bathing suits and caps
- costumes
- baby receiving blankets
- adult and children’s diapers
- rubber pants
- garters and garter belts
- girdles
- formal wear
- wedding apparel
