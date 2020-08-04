What you need to know about this weekend’s Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies and clothing is this Friday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 9, 2020.

From midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in-store and online for those shopping for certain items:

An item of clothing $75 or less

An item of school supplies $20 or less

An item of school instructional material $20 or less

Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. Other excluded items include:

makeup

jewelry

handbags/wallets

athletic gear

sewing supplies

sunglasses

However, some non-traditional items are on the tax free list put out but the Ohio Department of Taxation:

lab coats

bathing suits and caps

costumes

baby receiving blankets

adult and children’s diapers

rubber pants

garters and garter belts

girdles

formal wear

wedding apparel

