‘What’s going on’:Neighbor speaks about 28th Street shooting incident

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) The Huntington Police Department has had a busy weekend investigating three shootings in the last 24 hours. One early Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital, and another shooting Saturday night over a neighbors dog didn’t injure anyone, but a third shooting on 28th Street left one person dead.



Twenty-eight- year-old Charles Edward Allen of Detroit,MI was shot several times and died from his injuries.



One of the residents of the house, where Allen was shot, who wished to remain anonymous, said Allen knew somebody who used to live there, but he is not quite sure why he showed up Saturday night.



“I have no idea. I have been trying to figure that out myself,” said the resident. “I came home and I see a slew of people in my driveway, and I was trying to figure out what was going on”.



He also said his wife who was home when Allen arrived said the victim appeared to be in an agitated state and wanted to come inside. Before his wife could open the door to let him in, shots rang out in the street.



“My family came out to see what was going on, and neighbors say they heard a car speed off,” said the resident.



He also said he heard from his wife and neighbors that Allen had a baby with him, but nobody including the Huntington Police Department have confirmed if Allen had a baby with him.



Neighbors on the 28th Street block that 13 News talked to said they have suspicions about what has been going on at the house where Allen was shot, with people coming and going at all times of the day, but this particular resident 13 News spoke with said he knows nothing about it.



“What is going on at my place? I’m not even here and stuff is going on,” said the resident with confusion.



The Huntington interim police chief Ray Cornwell said the shooting is still under investigation, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.



Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Huntington Police Department.

