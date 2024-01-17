WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in the 2024 election for the seat currently held by US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Elliott, who was born and raised in Wheeling, was elected to the first of his two terms as mayor of Wheeling in 2016. During his tenure as mayor unemployment has fallen in the Wheeling area from 6.6% in 2016 to 3.8% at the end of 2023.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because I have both the experience and temperament to cut through the stalemate in Washington, to find common-sense solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges,” Elliott said. “As mayor in a city fighting its way back to prominence, I have seen firsthand the value of having a clear vision, rolling up one’s sleeves and bringing people together to get things done. Mayors are doers on the front lines in their communities. And successful mayors put people and actions over politics. My record of success in Wheeling speaks for itself, and I look forward to bringing this common-sense approach to the U.S. Senate for West Virginia.”

The mayor says one of his key accomplishments has been his collaboration with the West Virginia Division of Highways and the U.S. Department of Transportation on a $33 million project to replace the entire streetscape on Main and Market Streets in downtown Wheeling. This once-in-a-generation project to transform the look and feel of Wheeling’s central business district is well underway and expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

Mayor Elliott said, “For far too long, our leading export has been our young people seeking opportunities elsewhere. Too many West Virginia natives only come home on holidays and long weekends. This mass exodus has left us with an aging population that continues to rank among the poorest and most unhealthy states in the nation. And while some of our State’s leaders talk about the view from the top being breathtaking, the views from too many of our Main Streets, neighborhoods, and ‘hollers’ remain bleak,” Elliott said. “I have seen firsthand in Wheeling what is possible when you challenge the status quo. We have abundant resources, resilient communities, and hard-working people. We must seize this moment to connect West Virginians from every walk of life with their true potential.”

During Elliot’s tenure as mayor, Wheeling’s metropolitan area was recognized by Bloomberg News as fifth in the nation for per capita personal income growth. Last year, Fortune Magazine recognized Wheeling as the 33rd Best City for Families in America. For his efforts, the West Virginia Municipal League recognized Mayor Elliott as the “Mayor of the Year” in 2022 and as the recipient of the “James Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2023.

“At the same time, we must leverage the influence of this historically significant Senate seat to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare that are critical to so many West Virginia seniors. And we must work to restore women’s rights to make their own health care decisions and strive to expand childcare and early childhood education opportunities for our most vulnerable families. If given the trust and honor to represent the people of West Virginia in the United States Senate, I can promise that nobody will work harder to usher in a new era of growth, investment, and opportunity for the people of the Mountain State.”

Senator Manchin announced in November 2023 that he would not be seeking re-election. Republicans vying for the seat include West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Congressman Alex Mooney.