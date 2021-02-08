Wheeling University hires former Mountaineer Butler as assistant coach

A WVU hoops legend is continuing his basketball career in the Mountain State — this time as a coach.

Division II Wheeling University announced Monday morning that it has hired Da’Sean Butler as an assistant men’s basketball coach. Butler was a star on WVU’s Final Four team in 2010, earned All-America status as a Mountaineer and was drafted No. 42 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2010 NBA Draft.

“I am so appreciative of our administration for their cooperation and support to make this possible,” Wheeling head coach Chris Richardson said in a statement. “Da’Sean will be a great addition not just to our program but to our campus. We are very excited to welcome him to our program. His career as a player in the college and professional ranks speaks for itself. He has all the tools to be an outstanding coach and we look forward to having him on board.”

Butler cemented his name in Mountaineer lore by becoming the third player in program history to eclipse 2,000 career points. His 2,095 points trail only Rod Hundley (2,180) and Jerry West (2,309) in the record book.

The Newark, New Jersey native was enshrined in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Wheeling most recently won a Mountain East Conference tournament title in 2018.