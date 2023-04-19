WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the best hotels in the world, is right here in the Ohio Valley.

The Hampton Inn in Wheeling has once again been named top among the 2,300 Hampton Inns in the world.

The hotel earned its eighth straight Connie Award, which is given to the best hotel within each brand of the Hilton Family of Brands.

So, what makes this location so great for guests?

General Manager Jack Poling credits the owners Bob and Stephanie Hitchman, who he said have created a service culture that is unsurpassed.

A lot of our guests see the same faces when they come back year after year. It’s a place where we feel al lot of joy in serving others. We take pride in what we do and that’s the secret sauce I think. Jack Poling, General Manager

Plus Poling said the staff truly loves what they do. Some have even worked at the location for decades.

That’s earned the Hampton Inn one more honor as well.

We are the only hotel in the entire state that has a perfect Trip Advisor rating and we’ve been number one in the entire state of any hotel for ten years in a row. That includes every property in West Virginia no matter what the brand and we’re very proud of that and we work hard to keep it that way. Jack Poling, General Manager

The Hampton Inn in Wheeling does boast a few unique amenities for guests.

There’s the newly remodeled aquatic center that features brand-new doors to an outside splash pad and a completely redone pool deck.

Plus, The Hampton Inn offers free shuttle service to popular spots like Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack, the Capitol Theatre, and even Oglebay. The hotel also offers guests a free dinner every Monday.

Poling said he loves that time because it allows staff to get to know the guests.