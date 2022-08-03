CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022: Cabell County Calhoun County Pleasants County Randolph County

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022: Boone County Brooke County Doddridge County Gilmer County Lincoln County Mason County Ritchie County Webster County Wirt County Wood County

Friday, Aug. 19, 2022: Grant County Mineral County Pendleton County Tyler County Hardy County

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022: Berkeley County Fayette County Hampshire County Jefferson County Kanawha County Lewis County Marion County Nicholas County Wetzel County WVSDB

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022: Clay County Hancock County Marshall County Monongalia County Morgan County Ohio County Preston County

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022: Harrison County Jackson County Putnam County Roane County Summers County Tucker County

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022: Logan County Monroe County Raleigh County Taylor County Wayne County Wyoming County

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022: Mercer County

Monday, Aug. 29, 2022: Greenbrier County McDowell County Mingo County



As these dates draw closer, thousands of local children need school supplies. You can help WOWK 13 News “Fill the Bus,” and give children in need their own bag of school supplies.

The schools are looking for the following supplies:

Paper : lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards

: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards Pencils & Pens : blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers

: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers

dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers Classroom staples : stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator

: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator Things you can never have too much of : tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer Backpacks

You can drop off school supplies through August 19 at any of the locations listed here on our website.