Where does West Virginia rank in having a baby?

CHARLESTON, WV — A recent study has placed West Virginia as the 38th state to have a baby.

The personal finance site WalletHub ranked the top states to have a baby in 2020 based on factors like hospital expenses, prenatal care access, birth rates, and OB-GYN availability in each state and DC

West Virginia has been ranks 38 out of 50 states and D.C., and received a score of 37.77 out of 100.

The best state to have a baby in 2020 was Massachusetts, who received a score of 68.81 and the worst state to have a baby in 2020 was Alabama, who received a score of 25.25.

The full study, along with key findings, is available on WalletHub’s website. A Youtube video is also available below that breaks down the study.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories