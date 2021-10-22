Where to turn in your unused prescription drugs

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — On Saturday, October 23, 2021, many local law enforcement agencies and state governments will participate in National Drug Take-Back Day.

The West Virginia Capitol Complex will hold a “Safety Zone” to dispose of unwanted, expired, or unused prescription medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“I encourage anyone who has unused or unwanted prescription medications to participate in this important event so we can get potentially dangerous drugs off the streets,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

According to Morrisey, last year’s Drug Take-Back Day, the state saw 49 law enforcement agencies participate and collected more than five thousand pounds of prescription drugs.

“Take Back Day has the potential to both reduce diversion of prescription opioids and help identify overprescribing in our state. Every container of unused, unwanted, and expired medication has the potential of falling into the wrong hands, so safely disposing of these medications is crucial to limiting supply and ending senseless death in West Virginia,” said Morrisey.

The Charleston Police will also hold “Safety Zones” across the city at the same time. Locations include the Walgreens on Washington St., Drug Emporium on Kanawha Blvd., Piggly Wiggly on McCorkle Ave., Fruth Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd., Kroger on Fledderjohn Rd., and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute on Capital St.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!