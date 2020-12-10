Where’s the state lacking when it comes to health realities?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Every year, The United Health Foundation releases a report for all 50 states on overall health and wellness of residents.

The purpose of this report is for people to know as a state which areas are doing well as far as health and which areas people need to focus on more for overall improvement.

The United Health Foundation has been publishing America’s Health Ranking’s Annual Report for 31 years. It has three decades worth of health population data to compare.



Overall, the reports show the mountain state has many positives.



“West Virginia ranks number one for having the least number of severe housing problems. It also has the lowest rate of chlamydia out of the 50 states,” Dr. Rhonda Randall, United Health Report said.



West Virginia also scores well when it comes to alcohol consumption.



“Excessive drinking got worse in West Virginia between 2014 and 2019, but you’re doing better than 47 other states in regard to that major. You’re number fourth in the nation for high school graduation rate,” Dr. Randall said.



From 2013 to 2018, teen pregnancies were down 37%, but the report shows West Virginia still ranks 45in the nation.



“Conversations and sexual education with teenagers is very important and access to contraception and avoiding risky behaviors,” Dr. Randall said.



As far as mental health, the mountain state needs a little bit of work. It ranks lowest on the charts.



“20.6% of adults in the state reported that 14 or more days out of the last 30 ‘I felt mentally distressed,’ so that’s a concern. We’ve also seen that increase nationally,”

The good thing is the foundation has seen an increase in the number of mental health professionals nationally to care for behavioral health. You can read the full report here.