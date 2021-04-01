Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since people have three vaccine options to protect themselves from COVID-19, people may be wondering which one has the fewest side effects?

“I chose to get the J&J,” Kimberly Roh said.

“I got the Pfizer vaccine,” Madison Collett said.

“I got Moderna,” James Shaver said.

Three different vaccines, three different reactions.

“I did develop a fever after taking the J&J and then also I had a really significant headache and some body aches,” Rohr said.

“Just normal reaction from a vaccine so it wasn’t too bad,” Collett said.

“The first vaccine I didn’t have any side effects at all. On the second shot I felt good that day but that night – I had a fever and I took a couple of Tylenol and then for a couple of days I just felt really tired,” Shaver said.

So, which one has the fewest side effects? Braxton County Nurse Practitioner Yvonne Staschiak says she’s been tracking the effects with each vaccine. She says most people who get Moderna or Pfizer will have a sore arm, muscle aches and fatigue that usually go away within one to two days.

“As for Johnson and Johnson, that one is usually hitting the first day of the vaccine. We’re seeing a lot of high fevers with that one, a lot of headache and just overall not feeling well,” Staschiak said.

But, what if you don’t have a reaction?

“Your body’s still building the immune response, everybody is different,” Staschiak said.

Most of the people we asked said they didn’t have a preference on getting the vaccine. They simply took what they could get.

“I’m just glad that I was able to receive one,” Collett said.

Bottom line is, no matter which one you get, experts say all of the vaccines are going to protect you.

The Braxton County Community Care Program says they’ve given out more than 40-thousand vaccine doses, and overall nearly 325,000 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated with both shots.