Why should you beware of using lead ammunition while hunting?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Lead ammunition is still widespread for hunting, shooting, and fishing tackle, so why are they bad?

Lead is a type of metal that was eliminated from common everyday items including gasoline, paint, solder tin cans, and pesticides. In 1991, lead ammunition was banned for waterfowl hunting.

Dr. Barnett Rattner, USGS contaminant expert, said the lead poisoning in some species is not good.

“The magnitude of poisoning in some species such as waterfowl, eagles, swans, and loons is daunting,” Rattner said.

Even though lead is not automatically released into aquatic and terrestrial systems, it can slowly dissolve and enter groundwater in some environmental conditions. Dissolved lead can result in lead contamination.

Lead tackle is banned on several national wildlife refuges that have loon and swan populations.

Environmentally safe alternatives to lead ammunition exist and are available across the country.

For more information about lead ammunition, visit the West Virginia Department of Natural Resource’s website.