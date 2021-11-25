All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Wild turkeys strut their stuff in Gahanna, Ohio

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH)–More than a dozen wild turkeys were seen flocked together on Thanksgiving Day morning. Our sister station NBC4i.com’s digital director Brian Hofmann recorded the flock of birds. They were rummaging for food in his backyard.

If you’re wondering, it is illegal to hunt or trap fowl in the city limits of Gahanna according to ordinance 505.11, which says “No person shall hunt game animals or game birds within the City.”

Yes, there are plenty of clichés to go with this video, instead, we’ll just leave it at Happy Thanksgiving.

