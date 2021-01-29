WILD WEATHER: Saturday through Monday will have a buffet of rain and snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The next storm system is going to have some wild swings in precipitation and that will lead to some big variations in temperatures.

Saturday morning will start very cold with mostly clear skies. That will allow all of the atmosphere to cool to around 20 degrees with many locations in the teens by Saturday morning.

Low Temperatures Forecast Saturday Morning

As the day goes on, the clouds will begin to thicken up and that will help to bring more moisture into the mix. By the time we get to sunset, a storm system will be moving in and it will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region.

As we go through the overnight hours the rain and snow will mix with some areas just seeing snow. That’s where it will accumulate. Before sunrise on Sunday morning, most of the snow has switched to rain, except for the Greenbrier Valley and the highest mountain tops in West Virginia. That’s where the snow will pile up by a good amount. The rest of the area will see snow melting and rain taking over. As the temperatures warm up on Sunday into the mid 40s, clouds will be thick all day and we’ll deal with off and on rain showers.

Monday will be start as a wintry mix but if temperatures continue to cool by a few more degrees, it could be all snow during the day. Snow totals at this time look to be around 1-2 inches for the day on Monday. Light snow showers will continue through Tuesday midday.

Forecast Model Slideshow: Saturday – Monday

Precip Types & Totals

We are not expecting the snow to stick around much after Sunday morning but here’s a look at where the snow will accumulate before the rain takes over and washes it away. Green indicates mostly rain with some snow mixed in. The blue indicates the snow totaling up and some of the pink shaded areas in the graphic below are above 8 inches of snow!

The snow totals, without melting look like this. Remember, much of the snow will melt away except for the highest elevations of West Virginia.

The rain is going to be here and that will take away the snow with light rain totals.

We’ll track it all! So keep it tuned in!