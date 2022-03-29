(WOWK) — Tornadoes have the chance to rock the deep south Wednesday while strong winds are the main issue in our area ahead of a sharp cold front set to move through early Thursday.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning 4 a.m.

Severe weather is anticipated across a huge section of the nation with tornadoes expected in the deep south in places such as Mississippi and Alabama Wednesday. Meanwhile, strong winds due to a potent low-pressure center will be much more likely across the northern portion of this system which will sweep through our area very early Thursday.

Predictor model output for Wednesday evening

Wind advisories may be added to the region as gusts could easily top 40 miles per hour on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There could be some localized power outages.

There is a Red Flag warning out due to high winds and low humidity combined with heat for Wednesday for much of the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Red Flag conditions Wednesday = Don’t burn outdoors

Thursday features the early morning wind followed by some weaker showers or storms. Many counties in West Virginia are in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday, based on winds. It appears an afternoon round of scattered storms will form and move rapidly away by sunset in the dark green shaded areas in the map below.

Temperatures take a much sharper dip on Friday and remain below normal for the weekend. The normal high would be in the low 60s.

