Wild weather with heavy rain today and COLD air next week!

A significant rain making system will continue to overspread the central Appalachians and middle Ohio Valley today. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, on average, can be expected by late today. A few high water impacts may be possible, mainly across area mountains.

A storm system arriving from the Great Plains will interact with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta through tonight. This will result in a widespread and prolonged rain event for the entire region.

Rain will spread across our area from south to north and continue for much of the day. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are likely, especially early Thursday morning into early afternoon. This may result in hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Thursday. Rain should end from west to east Thursday night.

Given our prolonged dry spell earlier this month, widespread flooding is not currently expected. However, isolated to scattered high water impacts may still occur across typical flood prone and

low lying areas. Residents are urged to remove leaf debris from storm drains and drainage ditches. This will help reduce flood potential.

High pressure will then bring cooler conditions to the area for Friday. Quiet weather on Saturday will be replaced by blustery conditions on Sunday afternoon as a strong cold front blasts across the region. A brief taste of early winter temperatures are likely for Monday.