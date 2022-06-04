KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation held a grand opening on Saturday.

The new Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center holds a 1,500-gallon aquarium, a reptile amphibian tank, a wildlife area, and a really popular snake exhibit.

There are also many outside exhibits, and center workers say it’s a perfect representation of who Claudia Workman was.

She was a steward long before this building ever came into existence. So, this building in her memory – I feel like – does an amazing job fulfilling her legacy for many years to come. Ashley Anderson Park Activities Coordinator

For those who missed the grand opening, the center will be open every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting next Tuesday