CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Award-winning actor William Shatner is coming to Charleston in February.

The original “Captain James T. Kirk” will be at the Clay Center Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 to share “fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes” stories from throughout his career and answer questions from the audience. The event will take place immediately following a 6:30 p.m. screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

The Clay Center says tickets for the event go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, with presale tickets available for Clay Center Concert Club, Annual Fund, Medical Society and Legal Society members on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to the Clay Center, a limited number of VIP tickets, which include a post-show photo opportunity with Shatner, will be available.

Ticket prices range from $35-$125 levels, and are available online at the Clay Center’s website, by calling the Box Office 304-561-3570, or by visiting the Box Office in person.