Winfield police officer resigns after controversial post

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — An officer has resigned from the Winfield Police Department after an inappropriate post was made to social media, aimed at protestors.
The Winfield Police Department said they were made aware of the inappropriate Facebook posts made by Officer Noah Garcelon.
An investigation led to Noah Garcelon resigning from the Winfield Police Department.
Winfield Police Department said they do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed by Gareclon.
