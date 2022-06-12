WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The Winfield Watersports Weekend returned Friday and continued into Saturday.

The event happened at the Winfield Community Center and Boat Ramp and featured food, festivities, and fun for the whole family.

On Saturday they held a paddle board fishing tournament, followed by a full day of races.

They also had many exhibits, water safety lessons, board rentals, and a rubber duck race.

The winnings for the duck race were split between the first-place winner and the local Backpack Buddies Program.