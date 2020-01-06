Winter Advisories Issued: Snow Tuesday morning can make commute slick in region.

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Winter weather advisories are out for Tuesday morning through the early afternoon for anticipated snow possibly making roads slick in southern West Virginia, southeastern Kentucky and much of the high terrain of West Virginia.

A fast moving system called an Alberta Clipper will arrive as the sun comes up and will exit to the east before sundown. These systems are not capable of leaving much snow on the ground due to their rapid motion across an area but conditions could briefly be slick to hazardous.

The Stormtracker 13 meteorolgists say the areas that should see the most snow will be mainly south of I-64 in Kentucky and West Virginia and east of I-79 in West Virginia.

Predictor model output at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday Jan 7, 2020.

In terms of timing, the bulk of the snow in SE Kentucky happens before 8:30 a.m. as the system then slides into West Virginia.

Predictor model output at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday p.m. 7, 2020

By early afternoon the only places still dealing with the snow should be the high terrain areas from Summersville to the east. Meanwhile the air temperature will help roads melt any snow on them fairly rapidly.

While it may seem obvious, the worst times for driving will be at the peak of the snowfall rate. There will be a brief period when that rate will overtake the rate of snow melt and that’s when roads will be at their worst. Conditions will rapidly improve and roads will just be wet as the system moves away and the air temperature quickly rises above freezing.

The snow accumulation map should be seen as a guide to the snow on the grass or other cold surfaces like your patio deck, cold car top, mailboxes, etc. Roads are not expected to see these amounts and again, things will melt fairly rapidly.

Stormtracker 13 Forecast Snow amounts for early Tuesday on cold surfaces – expect less on roadway surfaces

Predictor model output for snow Tuesday morning Jan 7, 2020

Drivers should use extreme caution in the hours before lunch time if you are in a band of snow as it’s falling.

You can keep an eye on the progress of the storm system by checking Stormtracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar any time here on our website.