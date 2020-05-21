Winter Drive-In reopening with cinema classics, social distancing with cars

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, you’ll be able to catch some classic films at the drive-in theater, but some things will be operating a little different.

Abiding by the Gov. Mike DeWine’s request, the 300 space lot will park cars every-other-spot to keep proper social distancing. And once parked, if you head to get popcorn at the concession stand, it’s asked that you wear a mask when leaving your car.

The show will be open this weekend with one screen being a family film, and the other; a classic for everyone. But with a shortage of movie production right now, the drive-in is getting creative.

Because the studios have no product available and they’re all closed down, what we’re doing is we’re showing one screen; Batman and Superman the originals, and on the other screen we’re showing Trolls, which was released earlier this year before the shutdown. And, the co-feature with that is going to be Dolittle. Ross Falvo, President of Colonial Cinemas

And prices will not be driven up: they’re the same as before, at $8.50 for adults, with Sunday, reduced admission to $5.

The Winter Drive-In is expecting a good crowd as this entertainment helps give a break from quarantine routine.

