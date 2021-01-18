Winter Driving Tips: A Refresher Course

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With winter weather hanging around, it’s good to have a refresher on how to drive and things you’ll need! The Kentucky State Police have this helpful guidance for drivers about wintry conditions on the road.

They gave the following list of tips:

– Avoid travel unless necessary when winter weather is in your area.

– Slow down.

– Always wear your seat belt.

Driving Considerations

– Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays.

– Increase distance between vehicles – it takes significantly longer to stop on snow covered or icy roadways.

– Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or having a collision.

– Turn on your vehicle’s headlamps. Remove any dirt, mud or snow.

– Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to freezing before roadways.

– Avoid using cruise control – cruise can cause the vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.

Be Prepared

– Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time.

– Charge your cellular phone prior to departure.

– Take a blanket.

– Notify a family member or a friend of your travel plans prior to departure – if your travel is interrupted, someone will know.

Collision Information

– Be patient – bad weather also limits the capabilities of law enforcement officers and emergency crews and increases response time. Also, keep in mind that they will be experiencing a high volume of requests for service.

– Attempt to move your vehicle out of the roadway if you are involved in a minor, non-injury traffic collision; especially if you are in a dangerous area such as a curve or a blind hill.

– If your vehicle is stranded or wrecked but not in the roadway, attempts to recover your vehicle will have to wait until conditions improve for safety considerations.