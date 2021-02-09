WINTER STORM ALERT: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and more starts Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across much of our region for the next storm system to impact us. It begins Wednesday morning and continues through Friday morning. All winter weather hazards are on the table from snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. It will be followed up with colder air over the weekend.

The tricky part of this forecast will be where the freezing rain sets up and that will be troublesome. We haven’t seen an ice storm in our region in more than 5 years. More on that in a bit.

We expect most of this to start, light to begin with, later on Wednesday morning and increasing in coverage through the day on Wednesday. Model data for Wednesday is below.

Predictor Forecast Model Wednesday:

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning is when we start to see the heavier precipitation and that will allow for snow accumulations to ramp up by a good margin across the Ohio River Valley and points to the north. The icing will be heavy Thursday morning and across southeast Kentucky and parts of the Coal Fields of West Virginia. Below is a look at Thursday’s model data. You’ll see some of the rain moving in across far SE Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Predictor Forecast Model Thursday:

The potential for an ice storm is increasingly likely across southeast and east central Kentucky, essentially south of I-64 and that continues east, across the Coal Fields to the West Virginia Turnpike. The heaviest amounts in Kentucky could lead to more widespread power outages.

Snow, north of the ice, will be decent but if we see some colder, Arctic air slide a little further south, some of those snow totals could be higher.

We expect parts of this forecast to change with the snow totals that are closer to the ice. Plus the exact placement of the ice will still have to be monitored. So please, check back with us as we update this forecast!