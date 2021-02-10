WINTER STORM: All the details on the ice and snow that you need to know

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winter storm is moving into our region now and will continue to ramp up through the night. There will be some significant ice accumulations across parts of Kentucky and West Virginia.

The Latest Alerts

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued across parts of eastern and southeast Kentucky. Parts of SE Kentucky haven’t seen an “Ice Storm Warning” issued in these areas for the last 35 years. Yes, there’s been ice but not just a straight up ice storm. So this is a unique situation. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued across the Coal Fields of West Virginia up through NE Kentucky along the Ohio River and through the Kanawha Valley. This accounts for the snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain that will fall in these areas, so it’s a multi-faceted warning that covers all hazardous weather. And finally, there’s a Winter Travel Advisory for the rest of the region for slick travel due to some snow that will accumulate.

Predictor Forecast Model

Forecast models continue to show an area of freezing rain and sleet that mixes in with some snow. Some of the ice will accumulate in the overnight hours and that will bring power outages across many areas in eastern Kentucky and into West Virginia. Snow will accumulate on top of that ice along I-64. We’re expecting primarily snow across Ohio and up I-77 north of Charleston. Review the Predictor Forecast Model images in the slide show below for the various time steps.

Who Gets What

In summary of those images of Predictor above, here are the primary threats we will be facing across the various regions.

Model Totals

We are expecting freezing rain along I-64 with some snow then piling on top of that through the night. This layer of ice, along with the snow on top of it, will bring severely dangerous driving conditions. It is not advised that you drive through the night and through mid to late morning on Thursday.

Ice Tracker with freezing rain totals and below that, the blue are snow totals.

Snow totals, without the freezing rain totals. Most of this will be on top of the ice.

We can’t forget about the rain, underneath all of that ice that will eventually fall.

In summary, this is going to be a big ole mess. Be careful, don’t travel if you can stay in safely. Be prepared for power outages. It’s very important that you check back with us as the fine details will be changing here!