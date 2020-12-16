Winter Storm Is Moving Through Now With A Mix Of Rain & Snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A winter storm system is taking shape across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Although everyone won’t see snow, many will experience a mixture of the winter buffet.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the higher elevations of West Virginia in the dark shaded counties and the lighter purple indicates Winter Travel Advisories where there will be some slick travel at different points during the day.

Latest watches and warnings as of Wednesday morning

Below is a slideshow of our forecast model Predictor. There will be lots of rain within a warm wedge of air on the north side of the higher terrain of Appalachia. Later in the evening it starts to mix with some sleet and then snow. Some of these will be big wet flakes that primarily melt in the lower elevations later in the evening.

The rain totals will cut down on snow totals for the afternoon. Here’s a look at the warm wedge of air that runs up US-119 to I-79 and how that will make for a wet day versus more of a frozen one.

Rain totals through Wednesday night.

We do have a chance for a little ice to accumulate in the mountains during the evening hours.

Freezing rain is possible with Predictor Ice Tracker.

And finally, here’s a look at the snow total forecast across the region!