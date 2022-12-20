(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought.
Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above.
Snow briefly covers ALL OF US in WOWK area for A FEW HOURS then it’s MOVING AWAY FAST.
Friday pre-dawn: snow for 4-6 hours for many of us then it’s gone … a few afternoon squalls. Squalls don’t add up to much but they can reduce visibility.
AMOUNTS: It’s going to melt a bit at the start then it moves away so it won’t be capable of a lot of snow. OUR model has 1″-2″ on the grass.
Winds: A morning rush of strong wind up to 35 mph FRIDAY… then a break then afternoon/evening 35-40 mph gusts. Then a break then Saturday some 20-30 mph gusts.
Temps: THURSDAY: 47-50. FRIDAY: Teens even in the morning and staying there all day and falling into the single digits. Saturday highs in the teens.
WIND CHILL: Falls below zero at times on Friday and Saturday.
SATURDAY: Flakes MAYBE in terms of snow. Mostly quiet.
CHRISTMAS SUNDAY: Models look quiet but a flake or two can’t be ruled out but the whole weekend looks like snow is just a backdrop if we see it at all and not an accumulation issue for the WOWK-TV area.
