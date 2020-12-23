WINTER STORM WATCH: Heavy snow, dangerous travel and a White Christmas!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Christmas Eve travel conditions will be dangerous after the sun sets and the snow machine will be cranking up!

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across much of our region with more winter weather alerts to follow in the next 24 hours.

Winter Storm Alerts have been issued.

Here’s a look at the forecast model data below with the slideshow.

Rain begins the morning with some breezy conditions. By midday the wind picks up out of the south at 20-35mph on the gusts. The cold air starts to slide in behind it. As the cold air moves in with force on Thursday evening, there will be a piece of energy passing high above and that will enhance our snow rates going into the night. It will be incredibly cold Christmas morning and windy with light snow falling through the day with a breeze.

Travel is NOT advised after sunset on Christmas Eve! Severe icing problems and blowing snow will lead to many accidents and other problems.

Snow totals will be on the higher side the further east you go across the region. This could beat some snow total records for Christmas morning!

Here’s some of the Christmas Factoids for snow!

Record snow totals could be toppled!

It will be insanely cold with the wind chills Christmas morning and they’ll stay that way for the day!

Here’s some things to remember!