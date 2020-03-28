Wisconsin bakery creates Dr. Fauci Cookies

DE PERE, WI (CBS) – In times of crisis, sometimes just seeing a familiar face can be comforting.

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere, Wisconsin rolled out a new cookie today featuring a face we’ve all gotten very familiar with recently.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appears on TV regularly during the White House COVID-19 briefings.

Fauci has been praised for “working tirelessly to keep everyone informed during this pandemic … and for his calm, stick-to-the-facts approach.

That’s something owner Mike Vande Walle things people could use a little more of right now.

“Everyone connects with this guy … in the wake of chaos, he calms everyone down and they feel like they can trust him and everything,” Vande Walle says. “So I thought, this is gonna be popular.”

Vande Walle says the cookies have been flying out the door.

Uncle Mike’s plans to keep making the doctor cookies for as long as the pandemic continues and Fauci keeps reassuring the public.

