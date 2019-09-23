With fall comes trouble for allergy sufferers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose are a constant problem for many people this time of year. Ragweed is the biggest allergy trigger in the fall months. Ragweed starts putting out pollen when the nights get cooler and the days are warm.

Dr. Sherri Young, Executive Director of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, says the season starts in August and ends in November with a peak in September and October.

There are some things you can do to help avoid the triggers. “For people experiencing allergies that don’t want to go the medication route, keep your windows shut so the pollen and ragweed don’t get into your house,” Dr. Young explained. “You may want to clean your ductwork before turning on your heat.”

She said if your symptoms are severe you may have to visit your local drug store to get medication.