CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Kanawha County are searching for a woman wanted for allegedly defrauding organizations helping residents impacted by recent floods in Eastern Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Tuesday, Sept. 12, after the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) and the American Red Cross filed complaints against a woman who allegedly sought assistance from them. The organizations had been in Eastern Kanawha County assisting residents who suffered flood damage and losses after the Aug. 28, 2023.

The sheriff’s office says the two organizations’ complaints stated they had aided a woman, who sought their assistance, claiming her home in the Cabin Creek area had been damaged in the flood. According to deputies, the woman, identified as Brittany Lee Hackney, 26, of Sissonville, received over $2,000 worth of goods and services from the organizations.

The KCSO says that during the investigation, they learned “no structures existed at the address provided to relief organizations at the time of the flood” and Hackney had allegedly not suffered any damages from the flooding.

Hackney is wanted on a felony count of fraudulent schemes, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with any information on Hackney’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0556.