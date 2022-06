ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — A woman was arrested for second-degree burglary in Athens on Saturday.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:40 p.m. Mindy McCune-Dailey, 42, had stolen multiple items from a neighbor’s home.

Deputies searched on foot for McCune-Dailey and located her hiding in a neighbor’s outbuilding.

She was arrested on multiple child support warrants and allegedly confessed to the burglary.