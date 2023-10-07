LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man has been charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will at a home in Chapmanville, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the home along Saunders Fork Road on Friday after receiving a third-party complaint.

When they arrived, the victim told them a man, whom she did not know, was inside her home and armed with a firearm.

Troopers were able to make contact with the man, later identified as Michael Malcom D’Angelo Young, 27, of Warren, Michigan.

According to WVSP, Young was in possession of a firearm and about 1.5 ounces of suspected heroin. At the time he had no identification on him and provided two different names to troopers.

He was arrested and booked into Southwestern Regional Jail under John Doe until confirmation of his identity.

After further investigation Young was identified.

He was charged with Unlawful Restraint, Possession with Intent to Deliver and two counts of misdemeanor possession for marijuana and alprazolam.