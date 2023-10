HUNTIINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – One woman was hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Huntington.

The fire broke out this morning around 5:00 a.m. on 5th avenue between 25th and 26th street.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells 13 News one woman was taken to a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. She was the only person living in the building.

The city fire marshal is on the scene investigating.