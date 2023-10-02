SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO – A person is dead after a pickup versus tree crash on State Route 125

near the intersection of State Forest Road #1 in Nile Township.

The Portsmouth Dispatch Center got the call about the accident Sunday around 7:25 p.m.

Police say the driver, 44-year-old Amanda Cooper, traveled off the left side of the road hitting a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cooper was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is not suspected. The crash

remains under investigation at this time.