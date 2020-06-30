Woman sentenced to probation after allowing bear inside home and feeding it

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and fined $500 after she allowed a black bear to enter her home while her child was present back in 2018.

According to the affidavit, pictures provided to police show a black bear inside the home of Sherry Desmond and her co-defendant Nicolas Clemente. Police say the pictures depict Desmond watching and allowing her children, a 15-year-old girl, and her son, age unknown feeding the wild bear.

A search warrant was executed and several devices, including cell phones were seized. Officers say that while talking to Nicolas Clemente, he at one point said “I’m not going to lie, I feed the bears.”

Officers found multiple pictures showing Clemente, Desmond and the children feeding a wild bear inside their home dated from 2017 to 2018. A video on the phone also showed Clemente in the kitchen while a black bear was walking around.

Desmond was charged with two counts of endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawfully driving or disturbing wildlife.

