CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a woman walked into CAMC General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, after 10 p.m., Saturday night.

Charleston Police are currently investigating. There is no word on injuries at this time.

