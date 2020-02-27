Woman wanted in dine-and-dash at South Carolina restaurant left ID on table

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman suspected of leaving a South Carolina restaurant without paying her bill, and they know who she is because she left behind her identification.
Officers responded to a call in reference to several people who had left the restaurant without paying a substantial portion of their bill, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department.
Three women and a man ordered food and alcohol totaling $77 but left the business after leaving only $25 in cash on the table, the report says.
Police say an ID belonging to one of the women, Sadeja Manigault, was inadvertently left on the table. The other individuals were not identified.
Manigault is wanted for defrauding public accommodations in relation to the May 2019 incident.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- First case of Coronavirus in a person with no relevant travel history
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center Closure, Tax Plan, & Accomplishments at the Capitol
- Trump addresses nation on Coronavirus fears
- Busy ‘Crossover Day’ at West Virginia Legislature
- Local cops raid wrong home
- Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors
- Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu
- Coronavirus test pending for one northern Virginia resident, no confirmed cases
- Huntington woman indicted in WV’s largest elderly fraud scam
- Chapmanville students wins trip to space camp