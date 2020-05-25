CHESTER, VA. (WRIC) — A local woman who was pleading for the safe return of her beloved ‘Rooster’ was surprised early this morning when it was dropped it off!
Tina Walls told 8News two teens, who saw our 8News story on the theft, recognized the rooster, and returned it safe and sound. ‘Rooster’ was stolen nearly three weeks ago from the Enon community.
Wall took it to Facebook after her cherished lawn decoration was stolen, writing a comical post to alert the community of what happened.
Walls now has two roosters after another 8News viewer dropped off a colorful one as an act of kindness Thursday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio Department of Health releases latest coronavirus statistics
- Woman whose rooster was stolen gets big surprise
- LIVE NOW: US faces Memorial Day like no other under virus restrictions
- Where is my stimulus check? Some answers to your questions
- Kanawha County Schools plans drive-thru trade-in for district-issued devices
- Good Samaritans rescue 3-year-old boy from flipped kayak
- Honor your veterans in WOWK 13’s Memorial Day photo gallery
- Fatal motorcycle accident in Bluewell investigated by State Police
- Many on a treasure hunt to find what’s open at The Highlands; shoppers left looking in windows
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – Memorial Day