UPDATE (11:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18): A woman who was found dead in Huntington Tuesday night has been identified.

The Huntington Police Department says Britney Parsons’, 34, of Huntington, body was found in the area of Guyandotte boat ramp just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A body was found in Huntington last night.

Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins tells 13 News they are investigating after a female was discovered near the area of the Guyandotte boat ramp.

Circumstances are being investigated.