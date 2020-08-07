Women’s soccer voted fourth in Big 12 preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia women’s soccer is starting this preseason as No. 4 in the Big 12 preseason poll, as voted by the conference’s head coaches.

The Mountaineers sit behind Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU after earning 54 points. The Red Raiders lead the way with 72, while Kansas State sits at the bottom with 16. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s Mountaineers were the top team in last season’s poll, but the young squad finished fourth in the conference with a 5-3-1 league record. WVU finished with a total record of 12-8-2 before its elimination in the NCAA Third Round. That was the program’s third trip to the third round in four years, as well as their 20th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

